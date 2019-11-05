International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on International Seaways from $21.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,604,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after buying an additional 404,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in International Seaways by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 474,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Seaways by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INSW opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $734.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $69.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

