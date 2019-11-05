Internap (INAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Internap to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $73.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Internap to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INAP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 170,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,370. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.03. Internap has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark set a $8.00 target price on Internap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

