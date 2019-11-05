Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Interface worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Interface by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Interface by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Interface by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $997.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.57. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Interface’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TILE. Longbow Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Interface news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy acquired 44,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

