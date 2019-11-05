InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from $4,800.00 to $4,400.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,300.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $61.63. 101,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,514. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $71.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.