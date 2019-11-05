Inter Pipeline (IPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Inter Pipeline to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$641.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$556.00 million.

TSE IPL opened at C$22.22 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Inter Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.67.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

