Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NTLA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 400,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,363. The company has a market cap of $664.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.38.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $982,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 111.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 381.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,161,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

