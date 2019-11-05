Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.
NTLA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 400,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,363. The company has a market cap of $664.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.38.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $982,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 111.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 381.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,161,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.
Further Reading: What is a resistance level?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.