Insperity (NYSE:NSP) PT Lowered to $128.00 at SunTrust Banks

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $128.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “accumulate” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 78.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $71.87. 958,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Insperity has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $262,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,326,000.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,082,982.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,909 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 49.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,768,000 after purchasing an additional 296,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Insperity by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 655,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $76,651,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

