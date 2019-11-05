Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. Insmed has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Insmed by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 4.7% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

