Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INSM. BidaskClub downgraded Insmed from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Insmed presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.88.

INSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.64. 948,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,772. Insmed has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Insmed by 26.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Insmed by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 1,002.5% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

