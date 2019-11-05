Insider Selling: Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Insider Sells 344,231 Shares of Stock

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $8,123,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 831,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,724. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 2.17. Summit Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $665.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SUM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

