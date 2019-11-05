Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) insider Karla Frieders sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $534,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,711. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.82. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after acquiring an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 16.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,077,000 after acquiring an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Steven Madden by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,395,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,390,000 after acquiring an additional 160,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Steven Madden to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

