Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) SVP Sells 32,400 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) SVP Kevin P. Delaney sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $621,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,644.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NX opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $639.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 16.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $4,938,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 340.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,134,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

