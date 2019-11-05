Insider Selling: LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $73,700.00.

Damien Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivaNova alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $73,820.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00.

LIVN traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 304,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $126.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in LivaNova by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $3,336,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.