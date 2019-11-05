Insider Selling: Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) VP Sells 611 Shares of Stock

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $20,022.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $765,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FII stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. 752,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,116. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FII. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,398,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,464,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 23.1% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,407,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,665,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,568,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,720,000 after buying an additional 131,356 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 38.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,811,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,240,000 after buying an additional 779,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after buying an additional 26,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FII shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

