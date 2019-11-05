Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.55. 463,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,275. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 939,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,536,000 after buying an additional 330,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $14,048,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $8,473,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 204.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

