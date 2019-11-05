Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $47,055.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of CMS Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 129,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.07. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $65.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $66.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 157,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,508,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,346,000 after acquiring an additional 633,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

