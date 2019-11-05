Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells 3,815 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $103,806.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,911 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,648.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. 490,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.32.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CBIZ by 132.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CBIZ by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

