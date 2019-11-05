Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $1,932,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,839.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ALGN stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.91. The company had a trading volume of 833,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.84 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Align Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

