Insider Buying: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) CEO Purchases 665 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.34. 4,358,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,462. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

