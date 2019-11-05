Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of CXO stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 99,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $144.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.06.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.96.

In other news, President Jack F. Harper acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Helms acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at $360,206.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $944,549. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.