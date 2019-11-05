Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 8,114 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,949,000 after purchasing an additional 754,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $134.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,157. The company has a market capitalization of $190.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.03 and a 52 week high of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

