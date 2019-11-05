Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Tops $0.0009

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Bancor Network, CoinBene and Bibox. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $290,485.00 and $47,621.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00220796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.01483238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,158,112 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, COSS, IDEX, Bibox and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.