Ink (INK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,215.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Ink has a market cap of $1.87 million and $4,215.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00221428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.86 or 0.01493385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00119540 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinrail, TOPBTC, EXX, Exrates, CoinBene, HitBTC, LBank, Gate.io, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Coinnest and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

