Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,825,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,257,896,000 after acquiring an additional 146,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,471,000 after acquiring an additional 873,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,346,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,592,000 after acquiring an additional 301,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,068,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,394,000 after acquiring an additional 497,567 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,398 shares of company stock worth $1,948,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $131.46. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

