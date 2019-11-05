Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. On average, analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

IEA stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.