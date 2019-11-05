Indorse Token (IND) One Day Volume Hits $132.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $193,133.00 and $132.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00221172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.01483746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028608 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, DDEX, Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit, Gatecoin, RightBTC, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

