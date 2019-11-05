Independence Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Independence Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.93. 107,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,694. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $126.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

