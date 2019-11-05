Independence Advisors LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Independence Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Independence Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Independence Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,478,000 after buying an additional 353,386 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,638.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 168,529 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 528,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,646,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 115,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,998,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.