Independence Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Independence Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,374,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,453,000 after purchasing an additional 392,164 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,200,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI remained flat at $$156.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,873,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

