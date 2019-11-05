Independence Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Independence Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.24. 2,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,069. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $111.78 and a 1-year high of $154.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.