Inchcape’s (INCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Inchcape from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 855 ($11.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 711.67 ($9.30).

LON INCH opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 637.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 609.44. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 516 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 681 ($8.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40.

In related news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £101,325 ($132,399.06).

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

