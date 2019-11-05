Imperial Capital Weighs in on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report released on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

SOI has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

SOI opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $75,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $393,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,226 shares of company stock worth $1,087,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 257,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 61,295 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 117,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 430,746 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

