Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Imax has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $173,884.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $40,885.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,869.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

