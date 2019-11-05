IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Set at $43.50 by CIBC

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has been given a $43.50 target price by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays set a $37.00 price target on IGM Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

IGIFF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.90. 2,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

