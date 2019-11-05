iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $1.75. iFresh shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 10,725,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. iFresh had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 5,513.38%. The company had revenue of $23.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iFresh stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of iFresh worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

iFresh Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFMK)

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

