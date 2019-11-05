IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 54,980 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.5% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 62,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,701. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.