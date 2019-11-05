IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 42,105 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,105 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after buying an additional 127,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 177,213 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

COP traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.67. 395,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,327. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.26. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

