IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,485 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17,012.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after buying an additional 3,893,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after buying an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after buying an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.98 on Tuesday, reaching $287.48. 320,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.37 and a 200-day moving average of $284.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

