IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $40.91 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,295.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,782. The firm has a market cap of $883.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,235.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310 shares in the company, valued at $372,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,043 shares of company stock worth $40,364,988. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

