IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 13,445 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,616,000 after purchasing an additional 328,318 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,530,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18,355.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,982 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,960,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,658,000 after purchasing an additional 429,235 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total transaction of $318,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,068.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,136 shares of company stock worth $3,319,698. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.45. The company had a trading volume of 59,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,632. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. CME Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

