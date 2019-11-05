IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,161 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 365,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,281. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $87.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $217.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

