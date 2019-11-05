Ideagen PLC (IDEA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.19 on November 26th

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 146.10 ($1.91) on Tuesday. Ideagen has a 52 week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.45 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.42 million and a PE ratio of 243.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.28.

In other news, insider Ben Dorks sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £962,000 ($1,257,023.39). Also, insider David Hornsby sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £384,800 ($502,809.36).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ideagen from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

