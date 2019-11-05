Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,300,000 after acquiring an additional 446,564 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,673,000 after buying an additional 1,452,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after buying an additional 3,356,585 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,743,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,343,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,971,000 after buying an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.10.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $5,926,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $326,745.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,414 shares of company stock worth $22,704,540. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.85, a PEG ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.89. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.