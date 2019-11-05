Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,955,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.