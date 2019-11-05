Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $2,269,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 129,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,958,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $241,319.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,509.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,535. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $479.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.21.

ORLY traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $435.49. 15,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.28. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $324.81 and a 52-week high of $446.78. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

