Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.37 million.

Ichor stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. 579,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ichor has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $678.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.82.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Cowen cut shares of Ichor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.