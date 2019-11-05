IBI Group (IBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect IBI Group to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$96.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.82 million.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.04. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$3.67 and a 12 month high of C$5.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other IBI Group news, Director Michael Joseph Nobrega acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,049.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$125,200. Also, insider IBI Group Management Partnership acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,218,653.25. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,700 shares of company stock worth $114,136.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.