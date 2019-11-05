Ibex Investors LLC Trims Stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Ibex Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 190,205 shares during the quarter. Kamada comprises about 0.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Kamada worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kamada alerts:

KMDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Kamada Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Kamada had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Kamada Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.