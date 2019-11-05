Ibex Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,333 Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 80.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 62.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 33,797 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $139,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.73.

Shares of MIK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 114,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,168. Michaels Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Beryl Raff bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at $231,517.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

