Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Set at $90.00 by Wolfe Research

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) has been given a $90.00 price objective by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 706,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,579. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.08. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 458.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 47.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

